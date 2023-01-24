Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Decreases By 8.5%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,475. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

