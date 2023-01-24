Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Rises By 6.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GoHealth Price Performance

GOCO opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by ($0.15). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $133.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 2,717,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at $27,869,299.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 27,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $251,178.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,511,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,957,097.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,280,987 shares of company stock worth $9,769,580. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

