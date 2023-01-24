Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Expands By 5.4%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 96,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,705 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,588,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.74. 12,909,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,794,668. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grab will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

