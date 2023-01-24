Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Rises By 10.0%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.89. 338,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,484. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 84.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

