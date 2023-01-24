Short Interest in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Declines By 7.6%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 238,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 108.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 41.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,022. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.75. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 27.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

