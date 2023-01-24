Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Increases By 6.5%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 56,360,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

