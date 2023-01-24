Short Interest in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Grows By 9.3%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $49.07. 459,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,769. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

