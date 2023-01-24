Short Interest in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Grows By 9.3%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $49.07. 459,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,769. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.