Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Expands By 5.1%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $263,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIA remained flat at $10.30 during trading hours on Monday. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,287. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.