Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Decreases By 7.4%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 119,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,467. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

