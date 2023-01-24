Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Declines By 11.7%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 160,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

