Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Expands By 6.7%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a yield of 27.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

