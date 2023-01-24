Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Expands By 6.7%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.
Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
