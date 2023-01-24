Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Decreases By 7.8%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INMD. Barclays began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

InMode Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INMD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 273,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.19. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at about $34,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in InMode by 319.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $20,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

