Short Interest in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Rises By 8.8%

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Currently, 28.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVC. StockNews.com began coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Price Performance

NYSE IVC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.58. 175,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,118. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.22. Invacare has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Insider Activity at Invacare

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invacare will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,300 shares of company stock worth $79,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 99,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invacare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 103,627 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Stories

