Short Interest in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Declines By 12.5%

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Juniper II in the first quarter worth $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Juniper II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Juniper II in the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in Juniper II by 48.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Juniper II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper II stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.29. 25,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Juniper II has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Juniper II Company Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

