Short Interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Increases By 9.3%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of LICY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 48.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

