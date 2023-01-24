Short Interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Increases By 9.3%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Li-Cycle Stock Performance
Shares of LICY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.