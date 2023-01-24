Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Increases By 9.0%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 34,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GAP Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GPS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,416,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,448. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,635 shares of company stock valued at $652,752. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAP by 26.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.