Short Interest in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Rises By 12.0%

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 188,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GRC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. 30,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,651. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 13.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.