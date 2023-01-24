Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $19.14. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 626,791 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

