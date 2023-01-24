Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $60,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $106.88. 5,404,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,503,393. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

