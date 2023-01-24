SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SL Green Realty by 22.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,723,000 after buying an additional 184,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 245.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 150,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 95.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.