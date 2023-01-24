SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 101.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.09. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.98 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 17,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $268,800.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,961,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,730.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,190 shares of company stock worth $1,256,795 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

