Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,193 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,671,000 after buying an additional 379,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 126.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after buying an additional 1,956,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

