Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 43.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading

