Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 6,544 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 774,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 94.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,168,000.

Several research firms recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

