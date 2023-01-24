Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $695.62 million, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.19. Snap One has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $281.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Snap One by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Snap One by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

