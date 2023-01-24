Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
SNPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Snap One Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Snap One stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $695.62 million, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.19. Snap One has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $21.13.
Institutional Trading of Snap One
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Snap One by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Snap One by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
