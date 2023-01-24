Sourceless (STR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.20

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $132.32 million and approximately $3.20 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00051583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00222351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00630121 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.