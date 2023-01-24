South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,241,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,824,631 shares.The stock last traded at $35.99 and had previously closed at $35.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SJI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

