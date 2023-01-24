Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stake Cut by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,511 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Southwest Gas worth $34,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.