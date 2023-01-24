SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 142,623 shares.The stock last traded at $43.64 and had previously closed at $43.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.