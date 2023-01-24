Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Trading Down 22.1%

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) traded down 22.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 315,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average session volume of 37,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

