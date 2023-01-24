Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.47) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($3.84).
Spirent Communications Price Performance
Shares of SPT opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,726.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.64). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.48.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Featured Stories
