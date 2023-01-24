Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.47) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($3.84).

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,726.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.64). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.48.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.