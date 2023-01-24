Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 10,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 519,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 373,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 145,916 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

