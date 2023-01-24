SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

MSI stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,448. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.90.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.