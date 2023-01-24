SSI Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,707 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 715,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,608,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FPE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 1,919,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.