Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,802. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

