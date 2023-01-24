Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.0932 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $72.76 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00409280 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.33 or 0.28724737 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00589367 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Stellar Coin Profile
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,491 coins and its circulating supply is 26,256,016,623 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.