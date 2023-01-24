Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $145.81 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

