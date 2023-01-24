Stifel Nicolaus Raises ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $100.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $88.75 on Friday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

