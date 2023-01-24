Stifel Nicolaus Raises Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $389.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $389.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $322.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.75 and a 200-day moving average of $297.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

