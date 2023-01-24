Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 50,957 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 274% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,630 put options.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 1,597,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,795. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

