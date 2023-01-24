StockNews.com Downgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Sell

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

KAMN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. 61,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,880. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $648.92 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 845.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

