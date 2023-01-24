StockNews.com Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.14.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.