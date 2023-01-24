Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0346

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00411434 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.82 or 0.28879624 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00590662 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

