Stryker (SYK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.15-$9.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.15-9.25 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.75. 941,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,630. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

