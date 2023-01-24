Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $376,006.63 and $16.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00098837 USD and is up 117.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

