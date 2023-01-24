Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 4.3%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.27. 246,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,578,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $869.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

