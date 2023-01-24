Sumo Logic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,042% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,552,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 4,765,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,182. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.67.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

