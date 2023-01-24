Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$65.49 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The company has a current ratio of 91,248.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

