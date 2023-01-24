Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 5.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.59 and last traded at $77.51. Approximately 668,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,727,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,351 shares of company stock worth $10,989,504. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

