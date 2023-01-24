Symbol (XYM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.57 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $269.03 million and $3.57 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Symbol has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00412988 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.21 or 0.28988748 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00588976 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

